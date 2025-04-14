Fevicol hoarding taken down after Western Railway objects to 'Derogatory' portrayal of Mumbai locals

ADVERTISEMENT
A Fevicol hoarding at Bandra Reclamation junction was taken down on Saturday following objections from Western Railway, which claimed the advertisement depicted Mumbai’s local trains in a derogatory and misleading way.
The hoarding, managed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), featured an image from an earlier era, showing overcrowded trains with passengers hanging from the footboard. Railway authorities argued the ad unfairly capitalized on an outdated stereotype for commercial purposes.
Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway confirmed the development to Storyboard18. Railways is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Railway officials stated that the misrepresentation or negative portrayal is completely unacceptable and they have strongly objected to the ad and requested an immediate recall.
Western Railway further highlighted improvements made over the past decade, including modern rakes, a shift from DC to AC systems, the introduction of air-conditioned locals, and infrastructure upgrades aimed at enhancing passenger safety and comfort. With over 70 lakh commuters traveling daily, officials said such portrayals undermine the massive progress achieved.
A formal complaint has also been filed with the MSRDC, the site owner. As per the reports, Pidilite Industries, which owns Fevicol, confirmed that the hoarding would be removed by Saturday.