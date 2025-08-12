Bright Outdoor media diversifies into full-spectrum media & marketing services

ADVERTISEMENT
Bright Outdoor Media Limited, a prominent player in India’s Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising sector and the first in its category to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has announced a major diversification into a wide range of media and marketing services.
With over four decades of expertise in iconic billboard campaigns, the company will now expand its portfolio to include television, print, and radio advertising; mall and multiplex promotions; cinema and in-film branding; events and exhibitions; celebrity and talent management; below-the-line (BTL) activations; digital and social media management; public relations; corporate gifting; ad film production; and creative services.
Bright has assembled a team of seasoned professionals from media, marketing, and event management to deliver integrated, end-to-end promotional solutions for brands. The expansion also signals a sharper focus on the real estate sector, with the company aiming to tap new growth opportunities through strategic developments and asset optimisation.
Commenting on the move, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media, said, “Our leadership in the OOH space is built on decades of trust and innovation. This strategic expansion is a natural progression of our journey, enabling us to evolve with market needs and provide clients a truly integrated marketing experience. By leveraging our infrastructure, expertise, and relationships, we aim to create impactful campaigns across platforms—from billboards and digital displays to events, cinema, and radio.”
Bright Outdoor Media’s foray into multi-channel marketing marks a key milestone in its growth strategy, positioning it as a full-spectrum branding partner capable of delivering high-impact engagement across every consumer touchpoint.