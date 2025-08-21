Gurugram launches major drive against unauthorized advertisements

ADVERTISEMENT
For the first time since 2008, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has published a comprehensive list of all approved outdoor media displays (OMDs) on its official website. The list also includes details of unauthorised unipoles and other OMD structures across the city. The civic body has simultaneously launched a crackdown on structures installed without approval or located in unauthorised areas.
According to officials, this initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, ensuring accountability, and restoring order in the city’s advertising ecosystem.
On August 19, the MCG dismantled several unipoles that were found in violation of advertising norms. The Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Bye-laws, 2022 govern permissions for OMDs, including billboards and hoardings. These bye-laws outline the procedures for application, installation, and compliance of advertisements. In Gurugram, the MCG serves as the approving authority.
As per MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, citizens can now verify the legality of any advertisement or unipole via the MCG website. Common ad placement violations include: Installing advertisements without proper permission; Mounting ads on illegal structures; Exceeding the permissible area for commercial activities in residential buildings.
The civic body hopes this move will help reduce urban clutter, improve urban management, and bring discipline to advertising practices. A penalty of three times the permissible fee will be imposed on unauthorised hoardings.
In 2024, the MCG recovered ₹3 crore in penalties from enforcement drives against illegal advertisements—a sharp rise from ₹15.95 lakh collected in 2023. Officials report that between January and December, the corporation registered over 30 cases and removed more than 400 illegal unipoles.
Looking ahead, the MCG plans to penalise both advertisers and landowners who allow illegal advertisements on their properties, in accordance with the Haryana Municipal Advertisement Bye-laws, 2022.
Read More: Gurugram - global city or "global slum": Why does real estate thrive amidst civic failure?