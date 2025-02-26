Kotak unveils new brand philosophy ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ to reflect the spirit of aspirational India

Kotak Mahindra Bank has introduced new brand philosophy ‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’. As per the company, this new group brand philosophy reinforces Kotak’s commitment to not just evolve as a Bank but to establish itself as the go-to financial services organisation for the Aspirational Indian.

To bring this philosophy to life, Kotak is rolling out a multi-channel marketing campaign, spanning television, digital, print, outdoor, and social media, aimed at inspiring Indians to take big steps toward fulfilling their aspirations.

https://youtu.be/t7ZU1dCVpWU?si=jqR10v_Fye2eR0_Y

Launching the campaign, Rohit Bhasin, President – Head Affluent, NRI, Business Banking and Chief Marketing Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, stated, "‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ is more than just a brand philosophy—it’s the first step in a larger movement at Kotak. It reflects the new energy we are bringing to the business and our deep-rooted belief that ambition, when backed by the right financial partner, can create extraordinary outcomes. This is just the start of many bold changes at Kotak that will reshape how we serve the Aspirational Indian."

At a time when ambition is the currency of progress, Kotak is bringing together its diverse businesses under a unified philosophy that resonates with those who dare to think big, dream bigger, and act with confidence. Since its inception, Kotak has been guided by these very ethos, inspiring Kotakites to dream big and act with confidence.

‘Hausla Hai Toh Ho Jayega’ embodies this belief, capturing the optimism, aspirations, and courage of Indians across all walks of life.