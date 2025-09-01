Lux Industries ups ad spends to Rs 194 crore, banks on vernacular marketing for growth

Innerwear manufacturer Lux Industries reported an increase of 17.5% in its net profit to Rs 165 crore in FY25, driven by robust spending on advertising and marketing. According to its annual report, the company’s consolidated advertisement expenses rose to Rs 193.88 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 173.96 crore in FY24. The Kolkata-based company emphasized vernacular advertising, influencer marketing, and a stronger presence on e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms to boost brand visibility.

“Lux recognized early that vernacular advertising was key to market penetration. It consistently advertised in regional language channels, print, and cinema halls. This grassroots visibility strategy deepened loyalty in smaller towns,” the report noted. The company also made strategic investments in automated advertising, mobile marketing, hyperlocal targeting, and partnerships with key influencers.

The company said that e-commerce and modern trade are emerging as key growth drivers.

“We have aggressively expanded our presence in Tier-2, Tier-3, and rural markets through digital commerce, while enhancing partnerships with leading platforms such as Myntra, Flipkart, Amazon, Ajio, Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart,” the company added. “These efforts have not only widened our consumer base but also positioned us to lead the next phase of consumer access and brand engagement in India.”

Lux Industries reported an 11.13% rise in revenue to Rs 2,583 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 2,324 crore in FY24. EBITDA strengthened 102 bps to Rs 266 crore in FY25 from Rs 214 crore in FY24.