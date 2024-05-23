Ogilvy earns Network of the Year at 2024 D&AD Awards

With 44 total Pencils and 52 Shortlists, highlighted by 1 Future Impact Pencil and 4 Yellow Pencils, Ogilvy was named Network of the Year at the 2024 D&AD Awards. It marks the first time Ogilvy has earned the honour at the D&ADs since 2020.

Liz Taylor, Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer, said: “The D&AD Awards are among the most prestigious global award shows in our industry, so it’s a genuine thrill to be named Network of the Year. It’s a testament to all our brilliant people who are united by a belief in the power of creativity to create impact for our clients and in our communities around the world. We are particularly gratified to have been recognized for doing our best work on behalf of our biggest brands. We wouldn’t be where we are without our incredible clients, whose continued partnership and collaboration drive us forward.”

“Filter Caps” for Baylor Foundation and the Colombia Red Cross from Ogilvy Bogotá earned a Future Impact Pencil, which is awarded to early-stage projects that demonstrate the potential to drive behavioral, environmental, societal, or policy change through creativity. The campaign created biodegradable caps which affix to bottles of water to mineralize the water and make it safe for consumption. The caps were created via 3D printing and made from sweet corn starch-based resin—a sustainable and biodegradable option—which considerably reduces dependence on conventional plastics. The caps were distributed in Colombia to areas that lack access to clean drinking water. Two Ogilvy campaigns earned Yellow Pencils, which are given to “outstanding work that achieves true creative excellence.”

“Michael CeraVe” for CeraVe by WPP Onefluence, led by Ogilvy PR North America, earned 3 Yellow Pencils—one each in Media (Social), PR (Use of Talent & Influencers), and PR (Integrated). The campaign, built on the internet rumour that actor Michael Cera was the mastermind behind CeraVe, was brought to life across multiple online platforms through influencer partnerships, before culminating in a Super Bowl TV spot that proved that CeraVe was actually developed by dermatologists. The campaign also earned 2 Graphite Pencils, 1 Wood Pencil, and 5 Shortlists.