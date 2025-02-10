Saregama reports 136.6% YoY jump in revenue; Ad spend increases 23.4% in Q3 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Music record label company Saregama on Monday announced its Quarter 3 result. The company has increased its advertisement and sales promotion expenses by 23.4 percent year-on-year. Saregama spent Rs 21.07 crore on ads in Q3 FY25 compared to Rs 17.07 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
However, on a quarterly basis, the ad expenses reduced by 16.8 percent. IN Q2 FY 25, the music company spent Rs 25.33 crore on ads.
The consolidated net profit of the company registered a profit of Rs 62.34 crore in Q3FY25 compared to Rs 52.35 crore in the same period last fiscal--19 percent rise. The Profit after Tax (PAT) quarterly surged by 39 percent.
The revenue from operation of Saregama has increased to Rs 483.43 crore, up 136.6 percent YoY.
Saregama Live's “Dil Luminati” became the biggest live musical concert of 2024. With an audience turnout of 3,75,000 plus across 15 shows (14 in India and 1 in Abu Dhabi), the company mentioned in its BSE filing.
During the Quarter, the company forayed into Hip Hop Music with the acquisition of 130 plus songs of MTV Hustle 4 in the December quarter. Additionally, Saregama released 1,250 plus Originals and Premium Recreations across Hindi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali languages in Q3.
The company also released 400 plus derivatives (LoFi, Trap Mix, Cover, Acoustic etc.) which is driving the popularity and growth of its catalogue.
Saregama roped in more than 20 Influencers/Artists in Q3, taking the total count of the talent managed by the company to 200+.
“The company is in a strong position with its aggressive investment strategy coupled with diversifying business segments. Our focus will continue to be profitable growth as we look forward to unlocking synergies from the complementary business verticals," Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson of Saregama India, said.