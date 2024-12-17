Shreyas Media wins advertising rights for Maha Kumbh mela 2025: Report

ADVERTISEMENT
Shreyas Media has secured rights for advertising, activity, and vending zones at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, ANI news agency reported.
Shreyas Media will be focusing on creating advertising opportunities through strategically placed hoarding, current pole branding, charging stations, sky balloons, activity zones, and food vending machines, the company said
"Our expertise lies in building strong, direct connections between brands and their target audiences. At the Maha Kumbh Mela, we will curate customized on-ground marketing solutions that deliver measurable impact. From high-visibility advertising spots to interactive activity zones, our efforts will ensure that brands achieve remarkable reach and recall," Shreyas Media's founder and Chairman g Srinivas Rao said.
According to the official website of Maha Kumbh 2025, Prayagraj Mela Authority has selected a group of vendors to manage the advertisement rights, which includes Crayon Advertising Ltd and Vritti Solution.
The Maha Kumbh Mela will begin on 13 January 2025 and is expected to attract over 50 lakh attendees across a sprawling 4,000-heactare area. The estimated budget of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is Rs 6,300 crore, a promising and immersive blend of tradition, faith, and celebration over 50 days.
Separately, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) and six Nagar Panchayats have received over Rs 10.46 crore from the Uttar Pradesh government to carry out developmental projects for Mahakumbh-2025.