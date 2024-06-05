Cafe Coffee Day awards the digital communication mandate to Social Beat

Social Beat, a digital growth partner, has been appointed as the Agency-On-Record (AOR) for Café Coffee Day’s (CCD) digital communication mandate including digital strategy, planning and creative solutions for CCD’s social media handles. The mandate was won after a closely contested multi-agency pitch.

The appointment comes as CCD seeks to sustain and grow their leadership position across all digital platforms. The mandate for Café Coffee Day will be led by Social Beat’s Bangalore and Chennai offices. The team will focus on developing new campaign ideas, influencer activations and a brand-new social strategy for brand CCD.

Shabri Prabhakar, president – marketing, CCD said, “We are excited to partner with Social Beat for our digital and social marketing mandate. With their proven track record and expertise across brands in the creative, strategy and digital spheres, Social Beat will play a critical role in our brand’s growth in the near future.”