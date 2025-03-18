            
CCI blocks legal access during raids at media agencies, IBDF office

Media agencies are yet to issue any statement related to the raids carried out in their premises.

By  Imran FazalMar 18, 2025 4:39 PM
The officials from Competition Commission of India on Tuesday blocked legal access during the raids conducted at offices of GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram. CCI officials also seized cellphones of employees at office of Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation.

The offices of of advertising agencies in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram were raided for alleged case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. The GroupM office in Mumbai was blockaded by CCI officials for investigations. Sources told Storyboard18 that officials have seized documents and digital evidence during the raids.

Sources close to the development said, "The officials denied access to legal assistance. The officials claimed that they had search warrants but they never disclosed any atter to us. They also refused from answering any calls and seized our cellphones."

Media agencies, IBDF are yet to issue any statement related to the raids carried out in their premises.


