CCI seizes documents, electronic evidences from media agencies

CCI officials raided offices of GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram. The CCI officials also visited the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation office for investigation.

By  Imran FazalMar 18, 2025 4:26 PM
The GroupM office in Mumbai was blockaded by CCI officials for investigations. Sources told Storyboard18 that officials have seized documents and digital evidence during the raids.

The officials from Competition Commission of India conducted swift raids at offices of advertising agencies in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram. The GroupM office in Mumbai was blockaded by CCI officials for investigations. Sources told Storyboard18 that officials have seized documents and digital evidence during the raids.

The action comes after CCI initiated a case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. The case involves top agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.

Sources close to the development said, "The officials requested all the employees to switch off the cellphones and conducted searches. Officials searched only one floor of the Dentsu office. The officials have seized physical documents and electronics devices and evidences for further investigations."

Similarly, in Delhi, CCI officials seized mobile phones and electronic documents at IBDF office.

(More details are awaited)


First Published on Mar 18, 2025 4:26 PM

