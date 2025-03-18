            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • cci-raids-groupm-dentsu-and-interpublic-group-offices-report-59444

CCI raids GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group offices

Sources told Storyboard18 that GroupM's Mumbai office near Mumbai airport Bay 99 has been blockaded by the CCI officials. The investigations are ongoing.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 4:45 PM
CCI raids GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group offices
The GroupM office in Mumbai was blockaded by CCI officials for investigations. Sources told Storyboard18 that officials have seized documents and digital evidence during the raids.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) raided offices of advertising agencies GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram. The CCI officers also visited the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation office for investigation.

According to Reuters report, around 10 locations were raided across the country. The action comes after CCI initiated a case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.

Sources told Storyboard18 that GroupM's Mumbai office near Mumbai airport Bay 99 has been blockaded by the CCI officials. The investigations are ongoing.

However, the exact reason behind the raids are yet to be ascertained, media reports suggest that the case involves top agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.


Tags
First Published on Mar 18, 2025 3:32 PM

More from Storyboard18

Agency News

CCI raids to continue till Wednesday, agency CEO's summoned to office

CCI raids to continue till Wednesday, agency CEO's summoned to office

How it Works

GroupM, IPG, Publicis, Dentsu, IBDF may face penalties up to 10% of annual turnover if found guilty in CCI investigation

GroupM, IPG, Publicis, Dentsu, IBDF may face penalties up to 10% of annual turnover if found guilty in CCI investigation

Agency News

EXCLUSIVE: After raids at GroupM, Dentsu and IPG, CCI raids offices of Publicis Groupe

EXCLUSIVE: After raids at GroupM, Dentsu and IPG, CCI raids offices of Publicis Groupe

Agency News

CCI raids: Other top agencies also under scanner for alleged cartelisation

CCI raids: Other top agencies also under scanner for alleged cartelisation

Agency News

Chaos Unfolds as CCI Raids Top Ad Agencies Over Alleged Price-Fixing; CEOs Unreachable Amid Ongoing Investigation

Chaos Unfolds as CCI Raids Top Ad Agencies Over Alleged Price-Fixing; CEOs Unreachable Amid Ongoing Investigation

Agency News

CCI blocks legal access during raids at media agencies, IBDF office

CCI blocks legal access during raids at media agencies, IBDF office

Agency News

CCI seizes documents, electronic evidences from media agencies

CCI seizes documents, electronic evidences from media agencies