EXCLUSIVE: After raids at GroupM, Dentsu and IPG, CCI raids offices of Publicis Groupe

The officials from Competition Commission of India after raiding offices of GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram, also raided offices of Publicis for allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. However, sources privy to investigations have indicated that other top media agencies are also under scanner.
Sources close to the development told Storyboard18, "Offices of Publicis were also raided in the similar matter. The CCI is trying to crackdown on cartelisation of fixing ad prices and discounts."
Under Section 3(3) of the Competition Act, 2002, any agreement between players in the same industry that directly or indirectly determines prices or restricts competition is illegal. The investigation now will focus on unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records, or coordinated rate cards that suggest anti-competitive behavior.
The CCI officials also visited the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation office for investigation.
The action comes after CCI initiated a case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. The case involves top agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.
Sources close to the development said, "The officials denied access to legal assistance. The officials claimed that they had search warrants but they never disclosed any atter to us. They also refused from answering any calls and seized our cellphones."
Media agencies, IBDF are yet to issue any statement related to the raids carried out in their premises.