            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • exclusive-after-raids-at-groupm-dentsu-and-ipg-cci-raids-offices-of-publicis-groupe-59469

EXCLUSIVE: After raids at GroupM, Dentsu and IPG, CCI raids offices of Publicis Groupe

The action comes after CCI initiated a case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.

By  Imran FazalMar 18, 2025 5:15 PM
EXCLUSIVE: After raids at GroupM, Dentsu and IPG, CCI raids offices of Publicis Groupe
Media agencies, IBDF are yet to issue any statement related to the raids carried out in their premises.

The officials from Competition Commission of India after raiding offices of GroupM, Dentsu and Interpublic Group in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram, also raided offices of Publicis for allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. However, sources privy to investigations have indicated that other top media agencies are also under scanner.

Sources close to the development told Storyboard18, "Offices of Publicis were also raided in the similar matter. The CCI is trying to crackdown on cartelisation of fixing ad prices and discounts."

Under Section 3(3) of the Competition Act, 2002, any agreement between players in the same industry that directly or indirectly determines prices or restricts competition is illegal. The investigation now will focus on unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records, or coordinated rate cards that suggest anti-competitive behavior.

The CCI officials also visited the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation office for investigation.

The action comes after CCI initiated a case against the agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts. The case involves top agencies and top broadcasters over allegedly fixing ad rates and discounts.

Sources close to the development said, "The officials denied access to legal assistance. The officials claimed that they had search warrants but they never disclosed any atter to us. They also refused from answering any calls and seized our cellphones."

Media agencies, IBDF are yet to issue any statement related to the raids carried out in their premises.


Tags
First Published on Mar 18, 2025 5:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

Advertising

Breaking: CCI to expand media cartel probe, Big Tech & FMCG deals under scanner

Breaking: CCI to expand media cartel probe, Big Tech & FMCG deals under scanner

How it Works

CCI raids at top firms could leave media agencies grappling with massive trust deficit, feel experts

CCI raids at top firms could leave media agencies grappling with massive trust deficit, feel experts

How it Works

CCI raids at dentsu, GroupM, IPG, Madison, Publicis fuel unrest; stakeholders demand fair probe

CCI raids at dentsu, GroupM, IPG, Madison, Publicis fuel unrest; stakeholders demand fair probe

Agency News

GST probe opens a can of worms, triggered CCI raids on top ad agencies

GST probe opens a can of worms, triggered CCI raids on top ad agencies

Agency News

CCI raids: Other top agencies also under scanner for alleged cartelisation

CCI raids: Other top agencies also under scanner for alleged cartelisation

How it Works

Unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records: CCI crack down on potential cartelisation, price-fixing in media industry

Unearthing emails, pricing agreements, internal meeting records: CCI crack down on potential cartelisation, price-fixing in media industry

Agency News

Chaos Unfolds as CCI Raids Top Ad Agencies Over Alleged Price-Fixing; CEOs Unreachable Amid Ongoing Investigation

Chaos Unfolds as CCI Raids Top Ad Agencies Over Alleged Price-Fixing; CEOs Unreachable Amid Ongoing Investigation