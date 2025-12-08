EXCLUSIVE: Internal memo by Aditya Kanthy outlines Ulka’s future in strategic email to employees

A key highlight of the email was the announcement of Nitin Karkare as Chairperson, Ulka, and Executive Director, Omnicom Advertising India.

In an internal email to employees, Aditya Kanthy, President & Managing Director of Omnicom Advertising India, outlined the roadmap for Ulka as the agency prepares to transition into a new operating structure under the recently formed Omnicom Advertising India network.

Kanthy described the consolidation as “an exciting new journey,” emphasising that the reorganisation preserves the identity and heritage of India’s long-standing creative agencies while bringing them under a strengthened, capability-led framework. Under the new structure, effective January 2026, Ulka will operate alongside BBDO India and Mudra within the BBDO Group, giving it access to broader creative, data and technology resources across Omnicom.

He underscored Ulka’s stature as one of India’s most influential advertising institutions, calling it “one of India’s greatest” agency brands. Over six decades, Ulka has established deep relationships with marquee clients such as Amul, ITC and Tata Motors, and has earned a reputation as a training ground for some of the industry’s most respected talent. Kanthy credited the agency’s culture of curiosity, integrity and client-first thinking for shaping its legacy.

A key highlight of the email was the announcement of Nitin Karkare as Chairperson, Ulka, and Executive Director, Omnicom Advertising India. Karkare, who joined Ulka in 1986 as a management trainee, has worked closely with the agency’s founding leaders and has been central to its evolution. Kanthy said Karkare “epitomises the spirit of deep and enduring client partnership,” noting that he will oversee Ulka’s integration into the new structure. Kulvinder Ahluwalia and the Ulka team will report through Karkare.

Kanthy also acknowledged Dheeraj Sinha for leading Ulka during his tenure with FCB and extended his best wishes as Sinha moves into his new role as CEO of McCann India.

Closing his message, Kanthy welcomed Ulka into the Omnicom Advertising fold, calling the agency’s people its “greatest equity” and expressing confidence in what the next chapter will bring. “We are proud and privileged to have you with us,” he wrote, thanking employees for their contribution to the agency’s legacy and future growth.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 5:06 PM