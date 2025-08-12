FCB Ulka's Hemant Shringy to join Wondrlab as CCO & Managing Partner

Wondrlab, India’s platform-first martech network, has appointed Hemant Shringy as chief creative officer and managing partner, .

Shringy brings over two decades of award-winning leadership experience at agencies such as FCB, BBDO, Ogilvy, and DDB. He is known for crafting iconic, culturally resonant campaigns for global brands like Ariel, Whisper, WhatsApp, Visa, eBay, Vodafone, and Indian powerhouses such as Amul, Tata Motors, Reliance, and Star Sports.

At Wondrlab, Shringy will drive brand building, content, commerce, CRM, data-led storytelling, influencer strategies, automation, and AI integration.

Speaking on the appointment, Amit Akali, co-founder, Wondrlab, said, “I was looking at the right balance of a creative leader with hunger to achieve new creative benchmarks and drive culture. We’ve strengthened the organization by bringing Hemant on board. I’ve worked with him before, he blends craft with creative audacity, effectiveness with empathy. It’s the right time for Wondrlab to evolve, and Hemant is the right person to lead that evolution. I’m proud of what we’ve built and look forward to supporting him, our teams, and clients in this exciting next chapter.”

Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder, Wondrlab, said, “We’re thrilled to have Hemant join us. His work speaks for itself; bold, effective, and rooted in culture. But what excites me most is how he aligns with our mission: to redefine marketing by fusing creativity with platform-first thinking and technology. Hemant’s leadership will supercharge our ability to deliver effective, transformative solutions for our clients.”

Shringy’s career has been defined by work that’s both celebrated and effective. He has won over 200 industry awards, including Grand Prix and Golds at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, LIA, Spikes Asia, and Effies. He was named Creative Person of the Year, South Asia in 2016 and 2021, and ranked 13th most awarded ECD globally by The Big Won Report. His campaign for Ariel #ShareTheLoad was ranked the world’s #1 campaign by WARC for two consecutive years and won India’s first White Pencil at D&AD Impact.

On joining Wondrlab, Shringy said, “I’m incredibly excited to be part of Wondrlab at such a pivotal moment. What Saurabh, Rakesh, Amit, and the team have built is visionary an agency network born in India, built for the world, combining tech, data, and creativity. I believe creativity should move beyond communication, it should shape every part of the marketing funnel. At Wondrlab, we’re placing creativity right at the core, and I can’t wait to help brands win in ways that are both joyous and transformative.”

Hinduja added, “Amit will continue as Co-founder and Chief Mentor, continuing to support the creative vision, mentor teams, and guide strategic initiatives. Amit will prioritize and focus on his health while remaining closely involved with the organization, guiding clients and teams. We're grateful for Amit's continued involvement and look forward to his mentorship. His expertise and experience will remain invaluable to our clients and team members. As we at Wondrlab continue his call out “Itna tho karna padega!”

With Hemant’s creative leadership and Amit’s continued mentorship, Wondrlab is poised to redefine the future of brand engagement delivering platform-first, AI-enabled, and insight-driven work that is bold, scalable, and culturally sharp.

