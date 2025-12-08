Nitin Karkare takes charge as Chairman of Ulka post Omnicom–IPG merger

Karkare’s elevation marks a major step in the post-merger realignment, placing one of the industry’s most experienced hands at the helm of a legacy agency navigating a new organisational structure.

In a significant leadership reshuffle following the Omnicom–IPG merger, veteran advertising leader Nitin Karkare has been appointed Chairman of Ulka and Executive Director at Omnicom Advertising India. The restructuring, triggered by the consolidation of the two global holding companies, brought Ulka under the BBDO group after the FCB brand was retired as part of the integration exercise.

Karkare’s elevation marks a major step in the post-merger realignment, placing one of the industry’s most experienced hands at the helm of a legacy agency navigating a new organisational structure.

With a career spanning nearly four decades, Karkare has been synonymous with Ulka. He joined FCB Ulka as a management trainee in 1986 after completing his MBA and rose through the ranks to become CEO of FCB Ulka in 2016. Colleagues widely describe him as calm and composed—traits that have defined his leadership style through more than 30 years of rapid industry transformation.

Apart from his long tenure at Ulka, Karkare also spent a stint at Everest Advertising, where he managed the P&G account and gained exposure to large-scale consumer brands before returning to Ulka in 1993. Known for fostering a collaborative relationship with creative teams, he has played a central role in delivering work for major clients such as Amul, Tata Motors, Zee, ITC, Wipro and Zodiac.

His appointment comes at a time when the newly merged Omnicom–IPG network is reorienting its India operations to eliminate overlap and strengthen its competitive positioning. Bringing Ulka into the BBDO fold and installing a seasoned leader like Karkare is seen as a move to ensure stability while charting a growth path for the agency in its new home.

Karkare, known for his easy-going personality and passion for thrillers by Tom Clancy, Robert Ludlum and Frederick Forsyth, has long been regarded as one of the sector’s steady hands. His new mandate is expected to play a critical role in shaping Omnicom Advertising India’s next phase of integration and growth.

The new India leadership will be spearheaded by Prasoon Joshi, who is elevated to Chairman of Omnicom Advertising India, and Aditya Kanthy, who becomes President & MD. Both leaders will report directly to Sean Donovan, President. They will be joined by S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), who takes on the dual role of Chief Strategy Officer for India and Chief Knowledge Officer for Asia.

First Published on Dec 8, 2025 5:00 PM