‘We’re part of a bigger legacy’: Anurag Prasad reassures Lintas employees during transition

An industry veteran with over twenty years at Lowe Lintas and a 25-year career in strategy, Anurag is widely regarded as one of India’s leading brand strategists.

Amid IPG-Omnicom’s sweeping restructuring in India, a note from Lowe Lintas’ Gurgaon head and Chief Strategy Officer, Anurag Prasad, has emerged as a grounding message for employees, offering reassurance, optimism, and open dialogue during the transition. In his internal communication, Anurag urged teams to view the changes as part of a “bigger legacy” while also encouraging them to ask questions freely as the new structure takes shape.

In the midst of the organizational shift, Lowe Lintas’ Gurgaon office head and Chief Strategy Officer Anurag Prasad issued a note to employees, striking an optimistic yet empathetic tone. Sources also indicate that the employees will be relocated to other offices in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Read More: EXCLUSIVE: Prasoon Joshi, Aditya Kanthy to spearhead Omnicom’s new India charter

“We are part of an even bigger legacy. A culture that we will find exciting and a group of people who will find us exciting. And just that fills me with a lot of optimism,” Anurag wrote, encouraging teams to embrace the change.

Acknowledging that uncertainty is natural during such transitions, he added, “Optimism does not mean absence of questions… If you’ve got them, feel free to ask anyone designated to answer them. Starting with Subbu’s town hall may be a good idea.”

Read More: Prasoon Joshi, Shashi Sinha and Kartik Sharma emerge as power trio steering India after Omnicom–IPG merger

Though physically unavailable for a few days, Anurag reassured employees of his support: “Feel free to reach out, in case something is a bother.”

He signed off with a lighthearted postscript referencing the agency’s heritage: “PS: You know your agency if you know the first time a prefix was added to Lintas.”

Lowe Lintas appointed Anurag Prasad as the head of its Gurgaon office, succeeding Naveen Gaur, who departed after a 15-year tenure to pursue new entrepreneurial opportunities.

An industry veteran with over twenty years at Lowe Lintas and a 25-year career in strategy, Anurag is widely regarded as one of India’s leading brand strategists. Having shaped the strategy for marquee brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Google, and Havells, he is known for his ability to blend deep consumer insight with long-term brand vision. Colleagues often describe him as a “roll-up-your-sleeves-and-dive-in” planner—someone who balances detail with big-picture clarity.

Omnicom has unveiled a refreshed leadership structure for India as part of its broader regional realignment. The new India leadership will be headed by Prasoon Joshi, who has been elevated to Chairman, Omnicom Advertising India, and Aditya Kanthy, who steps into the role of President & Managing Director. Both leaders will report directly to Donovan. Supporting the new structure is S. Subramanyeswar (Subbu), who assumes a dual mandate as Chief Strategy Officer for India and Chief Knowledge Officer for Asia.

As part of the restructuring, TBWA\Lintas will be jointly led by Govind Pandey and Prateek Bhardwaj, who take charge of the merged entity.

The transition will formally take effect on January 1, 2026. According to the internal communication, the new operating structure was developed collaboratively with local leadership teams. Employees have been assured that more operational clarity will be shared in the coming weeks as frameworks are finalized.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 12:43 PM