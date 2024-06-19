FCB/SIX India to handle SEO and content mandate for Nuvision Auto Glass

FCB/SIX India has bagged the SEO (search engine optimisation) and content mandate for Nuvision Auto Glass and Autoglass America, the two websites housed by Nuvision Auto Glass, a windshield replacement and repair company in the United States.

With this mandate, FCB/SIX India plans on enhancing the brand’s online visibility, optimising its search engine rankings, and creating content to drive customer engagement for both the brand’s websites.

The account will be serviced by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Sandeep Jha, Director of Marketing, Nuvision Auto Glass, said, “We are thrilled to partner with FCB/SIX India to enhance our online visibility and drive organic growth. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service in the auto glass industry. Together with FCB/SIX India, we look forward to achieving new milestones in SEO excellence and business development.”

Ankit Banga, chief business officer, FCB/SIX India, added, "Excited to join forces with NuVision and elevate their online organic growth strategy for the US market. Together, we anticipate setting new benchmarks in the auto glass industry with a conversion-based SEO roadmap. We aim to map consumer journeys across multiple touchpoints and drive business success."