            

      FCB/SIX India to handle SEO and content mandate for Nuvision Auto Glass

      With this mandate, FCB/SIX India plans on enhancing the brand’s online visibility, optimising its search engine rankings, and creating content to drive customer engagement for both the brand’s websites.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 19, 2024 12:37 PM
      FCB/SIX India to handle SEO and content mandate for Nuvision Auto Glass
      The account will be serviced by the agency’s Mumbai office.

      FCB/SIX India has bagged the SEO (search engine optimisation) and content mandate for Nuvision Auto Glass and Autoglass America, the two websites housed by Nuvision Auto Glass, a windshield replacement and repair company in the United States.

      With this mandate, FCB/SIX India plans on enhancing the brand’s online visibility, optimising its search engine rankings, and creating content to drive customer engagement for both the brand’s websites.

      The account will be serviced by the agency’s Mumbai office.

      Sandeep Jha, Director of Marketing, Nuvision Auto Glass, said, “We are thrilled to partner with FCB/SIX India to enhance our online visibility and drive organic growth. This collaboration marks a significant step in our commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service in the auto glass industry. Together with FCB/SIX India, we look forward to achieving new milestones in SEO excellence and business development.”

      Ankit Banga, chief business officer, FCB/SIX India, added, "Excited to join forces with NuVision and elevate their online organic growth strategy for the US market. Together, we anticipate setting new benchmarks in the auto glass industry with a conversion-based SEO roadmap. We aim to map consumer journeys across multiple touchpoints and drive business success."

      On bagging the account, Rohan Mehta, chief executive officer, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, "It's fantastic to see our services in demand both domestically and internationally. The auto glass category is a niche, and we are thrilled to elevate the content and SEO management for Nuvision Auto Glass to new heights."


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 19, 2024 12:37 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust | Self-declaration certificate = more than 6K entries uploaded

      Blinkit, Zepto are quickly losing consumer trust | Self-declaration certificate = more than 6K entries uploaded

      Agency News

      Dentsu expands business transformation (BX) services globally to support client transformation

      Dentsu expands business transformation (BX) services globally to support client transformation

      Agency News

      The Content Lab appoints Prateek Mehta as Creative Director

      The Content Lab appoints Prateek Mehta as Creative Director

      Agency News

      Havas launches new groupwide Operating System, commits 400 million euro to data, tech, AI

      Havas launches new groupwide Operating System, commits 400 million euro to data, tech, AI

      Interviews

      Clients want us to navigate the entire consumer journey for the brand: Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, FCB Group

      Clients want us to navigate the entire consumer journey for the brand: Dheeraj Sinha, CEO, FCB Group

      Agency News

      What WPP hopes to achieve with global communications agency - Burson

      What WPP hopes to achieve with global communications agency - Burson

      Agency News

      FCB Group India launches 'FCB NOW' program to develop new-age solutions

      FCB Group India launches 'FCB NOW' program to develop new-age solutions