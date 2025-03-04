GroupM secures global media partnership with Electronic Arts

ADVERTISEMENT
GroupM has been selected as the global media agency partner for Electronic Arts (EA). The agency announced this partnership through a LinkedIn post. "Thrilled to announce GroupM has been selected as Electronic Arts (EA)'s global media agency partner," GroupM stated.
This partnership signals a new era of collaboration between data-driven media strategy and cutting-edge gaming experiences.
By combining GroupM’s expertise in audience engagement with EA’s extensive portfolio of interactive entertainment, the partnership aims to strengthen connections between EA’s gaming franchises and its global fanbase. Leveraging advanced data analytics and innovative media strategies, GroupM will work to enhance EA’s outreach, ensuring its games resonate with players worldwide.
"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter as we combine EA's interactive entertainment expertise with our data-driven approach to engage players worldwide. Together, we'll help maximize fan connections across EA's incredible portfolio," GroupM said in a statement.
With this collaboration, EA is set to benefit from GroupM’s extensive media planning and buying capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leader in the gaming industry. As gaming continues to evolve, this partnership is expected to drive impactful campaigns that resonate with both casual and dedicated gamers alike.