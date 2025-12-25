Inside the Pitch Room: How Consultants Are Reshaping India’s Advertising Pitch Process

Pitching has been a part of advertising since the early 2000s, even as agency–client relationships historically spanned decades. Landmark shifts—such as Eastman Kodak ending its 60-year association with J. Walter Thompson (JWT) in the mid-1990s—signalled a gradual move towards more formalised evaluation processes. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Pitching process has always been central to the creative and media business. What has changed over the years is not the need for pitching, but its scale, complexity and consequence. In an era shaped by artificial intelligence, fragmented media ecosystems and an explosion of agency options, pitching today is more resource-intensive than ever before.

According to a 2024 report by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), the average pitch cycle in India now runs between eight and 12 weeks, up from six to eight weeks just two years ago. The study also notes that more than 60 percent of pitches today require some form of AI-led visualisation, underscoring how technology has seeped into preparation, if not decision-making.

Yet, for seasoned industry leaders, AI has not fundamentally altered the essence of pitching.

Sunil Alagh, managing director of SKA Advisors Business Consultant and former MD and CEO of Britannia Industries, believes the core of pitching remains unchanged. Technology may assist agencies behind the scenes, but the decisive moments still happen face to face.

Drawing from his own board-level experience, Alagh recalled a recent agency transition at Eveready. Both competing agencies presented in person, fielding questions and engaging directly with decision-makers. For him, this reinforced a long-held belief: no digital interface or AI-generated deck can replace human interaction. The chemistry between teams, the ability to respond instinctively, and the confidence inspired in a room continue to matter most.

AI, Alagh argues, is best viewed as a preparatory aid. Agencies may use it to analyse data, sharpen insights or polish presentations, but clients ultimately judge the people across the table. Relationship-building, he maintains, remains non-negotiable.

Former pitch consultant Meenakshi Menon, who previously led Spatial Access, broadly agrees that AI’s influence is limited when it comes to pitching itself. While creative execution has undoubtedly evolved, she notes that ideas still originate with people. AI merely accelerates or enhances how those ideas are developed and presented.

From her perspective, the more pressing issue predates AI altogether. Advertisers, she points out, have long been known to draw from multiple pitch presentations, combining or adapting ideas internally. This practice, she argues, continues irrespective of technological tools. In that sense, AI has neither improved nor worsened the integrity of the pitching process.

What pitch consultants actually do

Despite differing views on their necessity, the role of pitch consultants has grown more defined over the past decade. According to Menon, their responsibility extends far beyond logistics or scheduling presentations.

A pitch consultant, she explains, evaluates a brand’s broader business roadmap—market entries, relaunches, portfolio expansion and future ambitions—and structures the pitch to ensure continuity rather than disruption. The objective is to align creative aspiration with operational reality and long-term business goals.

Crucially, consultants add value only when they bring deep domain knowledge. Their effectiveness lies in educating clients on what to demand, what to avoid and how to evaluate agencies objectively. These fundamentals, Menon stresses, remain unchanged whether the industry is analogue, digital or AI-driven.

On the role of pitch consultants, Alagh is measured. While they may add value for smaller or less experienced advertisers, he believes large organisations are often equipped to evaluate agencies internally. At that level, agencies present their case, and clients decide.

Storyboard18 had reported in 2024 on the growing relevance of pitch consultants, particularly as brands grapple with an overcrowded agency landscape, fragmented media channels and rising expectations from creative partners. Since then, their role has only become more pronounced.

How Lifestyle International ran its pitch

A telling example dates back to 2022, when Lifestyle International initiated a creative agency pitch. Instead of managing the process internally, the company appointed Spatial Access—an audit and advisory firm specialising in advertising and marketing—as its pitch consultant.

The process began with in-depth discussions to understand Lifestyle’s priorities, challenges, scope of work and the capabilities it sought in a creative partner. Based on this, Spatial Access created a long list of over 20 agencies that fit the criteria.

Each agency was assessed through a shared repository that included detailed capability presentations, relevant work—particularly in fashion and retail—and leadership credentials. Following this evaluation, Lifestyle and the consultant jointly shortlisted four agencies.

Rohini Haldea, former assistant vice president–marketing at Lifestyle International, said the brand was careful to stay within a three-to-five-agency bracket. Beyond that number, she noted, the volume of ideas can become overwhelming, making it harder to reach a clear decision.

Alagh echoes this logic, likening the process to consulting pitches. Too many presentations, he argues, only muddy the waters.

Once the shortlist was finalised, Spatial Access worked with Lifestyle to deliver a common brief and establish a transparent evaluation framework. Agencies were assessed against predefined parameters, leading to two frontrunners. The consultant then facilitated commercial negotiations.

In November 2022, Lowe Lintas (now TBWA\Lintas) was appointed as Lifestyle International’s creative partner. The brand’s offline media is handled by Madison Media, while its digital business is managed by GroupM (now WPP Media).

Why domain expertise matters

For Lifestyle, sector-specific experience was non-negotiable. Haldea emphasised that fashion retail operates very differently from FMCG, and agencies without prior exposure often face steep learning curves.

Another key takeaway from the pitch was the insistence on meeting the actual servicing team, not just senior leadership. The brand made it clear that long-term working relationships mattered more than polished pitch performances.

The rise—and relevance—of pitch consultants

Pitching has been a part of advertising since the early 2000s, even as agency–client relationships historically spanned decades. Landmark shifts—such as Eastman Kodak ending its 60-year association with J. Walter Thompson (JWT) in the mid-1990s—signalled a gradual move towards more formalised evaluation processes.

Until the 1990s, Menon notes, the Indian advertising industry was dominated by a handful of large agencies, with pricing largely on par. As new agencies entered the market, pitches became more rigorous, incorporating consumer insight, technology, media fragmentation and strategic thinking alongside creativity.

Today’s ecosystem includes newer players such as Schbang, Social Panga, Gozoop Group, Tgthr, Sociowash and Bang In The Middle, further intensifying competition.

Founded in 2003 and acquired by Deloitte in 2020, Spatial Access is widely regarded as India’s first pitch consultancy. One of its earliest marquee assignments was a media pitch for Hindustan Pencils in 2010, won by OMD—a partnership that lasted nearly a decade.

For Menon, this longevity exemplifies the value of a well-run pitch. At its best, she says, a consultant ensures clarity on both sides: what the client truly needs and what the agency is realistically expected to deliver.

When brands choose not to hire consultants

Not all advertisers opt for pitch consultants. In some multinational organisations, global mandates dictate pitch structures, while local procurement teams handle negotiations around costs and resources.

However, Menon cautions that without a consultant, pitches can quickly spiral. Agency numbers may grow arbitrarily, timelines slip and decision-making becomes opaque. With a consultant in place, clients typically remain at arm’s length during preparation, stepping in mainly for approvals.

Former Culinary Brands CMO Mayur Hola (now VP–Brand at Swiggy) has also noted that some brands prefer retaining a bird’s-eye view rather than involving external consultants.

Persistent pain points

Despite structural improvements, several challenges persist. Relationship-driven decisions, idea shopping, delayed verdicts and unrealistic turnaround demands continue to plague the ecosystem.

Menon also highlights the inconsistency around pitch fees. While agencies often advocate for compensation, many waive fees for marquee clients, sometimes bypassing formal processes altogether. Informal meetings and off-the-record idea sharing, she argues, undermine transparency.

Another recurring issue is the uncredited use of pitch ideas. Menon has frequently advised brands to compensate agencies if their ideas are adopted post-pitch.

Cost, value and the road ahead

According to Haldea, pitch consultant fees typically range between Rs 15–20 lakh, depending on the assignment’s scope. Alagh adds that consultants also help align ambition with budget realities.

Agency selection, he notes, must reflect scale and expectations. Bigger budgets warrant larger teams, while smaller mandates require more focused attention. The real question is how much time and commitment an agency can offer.

Ultimately, the role of a pitch consultant is to bring discipline, fairness and foresight to a process where the cost of misalignment can be high. As Alagh succinctly puts it, success lies in understanding the client’s wavelength—and delivering beyond expectation.

First Published on Dec 25, 2025 9:15 AM