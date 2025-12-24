Omnicom CEO Troy Ruhanen redraws agency map, betting on clarity, scale and collective intelligence

Ruhanen said the delays around key leadership appointments reflect an effort to manage exits and transitions respectfully, noting that many affected individuals are highly capable but caught in overlapping roles created by the merger.

Following Omnicom’s acquisition of Interpublic Group, the holding company is reshaping its advertising business around three global networks- TBWA\Worldwide, BBDO and McCann, while retiring legacy brands such as DDB, FCB and MullenLowe. In a recent interview with Campaign UK, Omnicom Advertising CEO Troy Ruhanen said the move reflects a clear strategic direction rather than a narrow cost-cutting exercise.

Ruhanen explained that the decisions were guided by an assessment of each brand’s global relevance, clarity of proposition and ability to stand apart in the market. While acknowledging the difficulty of letting go of historic agency names, he maintained that consolidation enables Omnicom to better combine talent, cultural intelligence and strategic thinking across the group.

He positioned the overhaul as a shift away from a traditional service mindset toward a more consultative partnership model, where agencies anticipate client needs and deliver stronger commercial outcomes. Ruhanen also stressed that, despite reducing the number of global networks, Omnicom is expanding choice through bespoke agencies, dedicated client teams and specialist units.

In his earlier interview to another publisher, Ruhanen recently had said the decision to consolidate the group’s creative networks to BBDO, TBWA and McCann became unavoidable once leadership examined where its agencies were strongest and most relevant to global clients. He said the rationalisation emerged quickly once the group compared Omnicom and IPG’s creative networks across major markets and client priorities.

According to Ruhanen, the evaluation focused on two core criteria: a meaningful presence in key markets and a sharply defined positioning that could scale globally. After examining agency performance and speaking to teams worldwide, he said it became clear which brands were best aligned with Omnicom’s future vision.

Addressing comparisons with rival holding companies, Ruhanen said Omnicom’s approach is more decisive, offering clearly differentiated networks rather than overlapping brands. He also defended the speed of the restructuring, arguing that swift clarity was preferable to prolonged uncertainty for employees and clients.

While the transition has involved job losses and structural disruption, particularly in the UK, Ruhanen further said the focus now is on execution, talent alignment and improving the quality and impact of work, with confidence that the new structure will strengthen Omnicom’s long-term outlook.

Ruhanen also acknowledged that sharing an upbeat LinkedIn post on the day the company announced its sweeping restructure was a misjudgement, particularly against the backdrop of job losses. The post, which attracted strong criticism, was later taken down, with Ruhanen accepting responsibility for the timing while maintaining perspective on the broader impact of the changes.

However, Ruhanen has stood firm on the decision to move quickly with the restructuring rather than delay announcements until after the holiday season. Following regulatory approval from the European Union, Omnicom had a narrow window under US finance rules to close the Interpublic deal, prompting the company to act decisively. According to Ruhanen, prolonged uncertainty would have been more damaging for employees than rapid, if difficult, clarity.

Further during the interview, Ruhanen said the delays around key leadership appointments reflect an effort to manage exits and transitions respectfully, noting that many affected individuals are highly capable but caught in overlapping roles created by the merger.

Addressing concerns around workplace policies, talent retention and client conflicts, Ruhanen said these decisions sit at the holding company level and are designed to support Omnicom’s long-term stability.

He added that most clients have been less concerned about structural conflicts and more focused on continuity of teams, an area Omnicom has prioritised. Looking ahead, Ruhanen believes the new structure also gives the group greater scope to move toward performance-linked compensation models, aligning agency remuneration more closely with business outcomes rather than traditional rate cards.

First Published on Dec 24, 2025 9:49 AM