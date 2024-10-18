Havas Play India launches new IP 'Baithak'

ADVERTISEMENT
Havas Play India, the sports, content and entertainment arm of Havas Media Network India, has announced to launch Baithak, a platform designed to celebrate artistic expression and deep, meaningful conversations. As per the company, the initiative bridges the gap between creators and audiences, bringing India's cultural legacy into modern spaces.
The debut edition of Baithak features Piyush Mishra joining RJ Tushar from RED FM for an intimate discussion that promises to take the audience through his personal and artistic journey. Known for his candid storytelling, Mishra will delve into his experiences, personal struggles and spiritual insights, offering a rare glimpse into the mind of one of India’s most celebrated artists.
Talking about the launch, Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian, COO, Havas Play, said, “The advertising and media space has become extremely complex, dynamic and fragmented. Baithak is a nuanced, eclectic and niche platform that, while intimate in scale, delivers a powerful and lasting impact by fostering meaningful conversations and creative connections. This initiative is not just an event but an initiative to bridge the gap between artists and audiences. It's about creating environments that inspire collaboration, conversation, and a sense of community. We’re excited about the potential that Baithak brings to the industry."
This inaugural event will take place on October 18, 2024, at 5:00 PM at The Millennium School, South City, Lucknow.
“Art is a reflection of society and it is our responsibility to make every experience meaningful. I shared my journey with Baithak, not only as an artist but also as a person navigating life. In today's fast - paced world, we often forget to pause and connect. This platform offers the chance to reflect, share and hopefully, inspire others,” Piyush Mishra, added.