            

      Infectious Advertising introduces Epidemik Content

      Shabbir Motiwala, Head of Epidemik Content, said: "My challenge is to make Epidemik Content the ‘talk of the town’ with best-in-class production and innovative storytelling. The red speech blurb in the logo will be a constant reminder to me and Team Epidemik of that objective. Of course, I am thrilled and honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility."

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 10:19 AM
      Infectious Advertising introduces Epidemik Content
      Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, co-founders of Infectious Advertising, added, ‘With Epidemik Content, we now have skin in the content game. Our mission is ‘Virality’ - to create content that is both memorable and shareable. Epidemik Content will create bespoke solutions for ever- evolving content needs of brands in the digital age.’

      India’s independent agency, Infectious Advertising, launched its content arm - Epidemik Content - with veteran industry producer Shabbir Motiwala at the helm.

      Shabbir Motiwala, Head of Epidemik Content, said: "My challenge is to make Epidemik Content the ‘talk of the town’ with best-in-class production and innovative storytelling. The red speech blurb in the logo will be a constant reminder to me and Team Epidemik of that objective. Of course, I am thrilled and honoured to be entrusted with this responsibility."

      Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, co-founders of Infectious Advertising, added, ‘With Epidemik Content, we now have skin in the content game. Our mission is ‘Virality’ - to create content that is both memorable and shareable. Epidemik Content will create bespoke solutions for ever- evolving content needs of brands in the digital age.’

      Motiwala joined Infectious Advertising last year. Prior to this, he was an Independent Producer and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in 2022 for the Killer Pack campaign. He started his career in advertising as an Assistant Director at UTV in 1993.

      Later he was appointed as an Agency Producer at Ambience Advertising; he then became a Director and made more than 50 commercials. Subsequently, Shabbir was appointed the Head of Production at BBH India, working with creatives from across the globe, including Sir John Hegarty to eventually settling into the role of an Executive Producer.


      Tags
      First Published on May 6, 2024 10:19 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      FCB Interface wins the creative mandate for Philips Home Appliances

      FCB Interface wins the creative mandate for Philips Home Appliances

      Agency News

      Carat India bags Meesho's media mandate

      Carat India bags Meesho's media mandate

      Agency News

      From tradition to transformation: The evolving role of women CFOs in Indian advertising

      From tradition to transformation: The evolving role of women CFOs in Indian advertising

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Street Integrated expands service offerings with acquisition of ‘3% Collective’

      Brand Street Integrated expands service offerings with acquisition of ‘3% Collective’

      Advertising

      FCB Kinnect’s Kartikeya Tiwari: If we win a mandate, we would want to execute what we have pitched

      FCB Kinnect’s Kartikeya Tiwari: If we win a mandate, we would want to execute what we have pitched

      Agency News

      IPG reports $2.50 billion as revenue for first quarter of 2024

      IPG reports $2.50 billion as revenue for first quarter of 2024

      Agency News

      WPP records £3.4 billion revenue; 6.6 percent growth in India for Q1 2024

      WPP records £3.4 billion revenue; 6.6 percent growth in India for Q1 2024