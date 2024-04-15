            

      Steve Priya: The new creative and content agency founded by two ex ECD's at Wunderman Thompson

      Former executive creative directors at Wunderman Thompson, Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias have started a creative and content agency of their own called Steve Priya.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 15, 2024 10:33 AM
      As per reports, the two have already signed clients and will announce who they are soon.

      Former executive creative directors at Wunderman Thompson, Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias have started a creative and content agency of their own called Steve Priya. The agency’s first office has been set up in Mumbai.

      Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India first paired Pardiwalla and Mathias at Brand David. The duo then moved to JWT six years later. JWT then became Wunderman Thompson and is now VML.

      With a showcase of over 230 commercials, Steve Priya have created memorable campaigns including the IPL ad Jumping Japang with Farah Khan, someone who never followed cricket, but choreographed steps that made the entire nation dance. They cast an old couple for Goodknight at a time when the category norm was using kids. They used Marathi Rap for their Goldilocks campaign 3 years before Gully Boy hit the screens. They launched the new Škoda philosophy in India with a woman wedding planner as the protagonist. They got two ancient warriors fighting with Lollipops instead of ‘gadaas’ for Jolly Rancher’s recent Two Much Lollipop and more.

      Talking about the reason behind the name of their new agency, Priya and Steve said, “While we had about 4-5 names, we shortlisted it down to 2. And in the end, we went with neither. From our own experience and after talking to many of our clients, we realized that everyone struggles with the name of the agency, especially the newer ones, but what clients do remember are the people. It’s not just a brand name. We’re putting our neck and reputation on the line.”


      First Published on Apr 15, 2024 10:33 AM

