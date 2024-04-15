Steve Priya: The new creative and content agency founded by two ex ECD's at Wunderman Thompson

Former executive creative directors at Wunderman Thompson, Priya Pardiwalla and Steve Mathias have started a creative and content agency of their own called Steve Priya. The agency’s first office has been set up in Mumbai.

As per reports, the two have already signed clients and will announce who they are soon.

Josy Paul, chairman and chief creative officer, BBDO India first paired Pardiwalla and Mathias at Brand David. The duo then moved to JWT six years later. JWT then became Wunderman Thompson and is now VML.

With a showcase of over 230 commercials, Steve Priya have created memorable campaigns including the IPL ad Jumping Japang with Farah Khan, someone who never followed cricket, but choreographed steps that made the entire nation dance. They cast an old couple for Goodknight at a time when the category norm was using kids. They used Marathi Rap for their Goldilocks campaign 3 years before Gully Boy hit the screens. They launched the new Škoda philosophy in India with a woman wedding planner as the protagonist. They got two ancient warriors fighting with Lollipops instead of ‘gadaas’ for Jolly Rancher’s recent Two Much Lollipop and more.