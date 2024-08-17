            
      Unilever's beauty business consolidates global creative duties with WPP

      WPP will handle creative duties for brands such as Sunsilk, Tresemme, Clear, Pond's, while continuing to handle Vaseline.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 17, 2024 11:34 AM
      Global FMCG major Unilever has consolidated its creative and strategic duties across the world with ad holding company WPP. The Ogilvy-parent WPP already had responsibility Unilever’s Dove and Vaseline.

      After the streamlining, WPP will handle the creative duties for brands such as Sunsilk, Tresemme, Clear, Pond's, Nexxus and Shea Moisture, while continuing its work on Vaseline.

      Previously, these brands were managed by Interpublic Group of Companies, Omnicom Group, and Brandtech Group's Oliver in various regions.

      In January 2024, Unilever launched a global media review of its media planning and buying account. In the US, UK and Ireland, most of Unilever's media business is managed by GroupM's Mindshare.


      First Published on Aug 17, 2024 11:25 AM

