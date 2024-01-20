comScore

Brand Makers

Unilever initiates global media review for its $3.4 bn business; India included

Unilever, one of the world's largest advertisers, has called for a global agency review for its media planning and buying account. Mindshare will be re-pitching for the account.

By  Storyboard18Jan 20, 2024 10:38 PM
Unilever initiates global media review for its $3.4 bn business; India included
The FMCG giant last reviewed its media account in 2021. (Image sourced from Unilever's website)

Unilever has initiated a review of its global media planning and buying account. The FMCG giant last reviewed its media account in 2021.

“Yes, we are undertaking media agency reviews in many of our markets. This is part of our standard process to periodically review to ensure best-in-class media agency partnerships,” said a Unilever spokesperson to Campaign US.

At the time, GroupM’s Mindshare retained most of Unilever’s media business across its top markets, including the US, the UK Ireland. In Canada, Omnicom Media Group’s PHD network took the media responbiltiies. It’s not confirmed yet if Canada is part of the review, as per Campaign US reports.

Mindshare, which also has the mandate in India, will be re-pitching for the account. GroupM-owned Mindshare had retained the account in the last review, beating out stiff competition from other major holding companies' media agencies. The review happens every three years.

Alongside the US and UK, the agency is responsible for Unilever’s media for the Netherlands and Belgium, the Nordics, Italy, Eastern Europe, South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka) and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam). The agency also handles media planning and buying in China following a review in 2020. Three other holding groups – Omnicom, Havas and IPG – are incumbents on the account.

In 2021’s review, Omnicom’s PHD walked away with former WPP markets Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Canada, as well as Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Havas Media won France and Spain and IPG’s Initiative retained Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Greece.

When GroupM expanded its account in 2021, the billings at the time were worth $3.4 billion.


Tags
First Published on Jan 20, 2024 11:02 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

TTK Prestige appoints Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as chief executive officer

TTK Prestige appoints Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan as chief executive officer

Brand Makers

Apple achieves 74 percent growth in brand value: Reports

Apple achieves 74 percent growth in brand value: Reports

Brand Makers

Havells' Parag Bhatnagar on blending aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of Ram Mandir

Havells' Parag Bhatnagar on blending aesthetics and functionality in the lightning design of Ram Mandir

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

CXO Moves: Exec appointments across VML, Ogilvy, Nissan Motor, Madison Media, Havas and more

Brand Makers

Education is purely based on ROI and very strongly outcome-led: upGrad's Mayank Kumar

Education is purely based on ROI and very strongly outcome-led: upGrad's Mayank Kumar

Brand Makers

Lendingkart’s Ram Deshpande: The beauty of our country is that there are small businesses everywhere

Lendingkart’s Ram Deshpande: The beauty of our country is that there are small businesses everywhere

Brand Makers

HUL's Rohit Jawa: Premiumisation and market development continues to serve us well

HUL's Rohit Jawa: Premiumisation and market development continues to serve us well