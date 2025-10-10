WPP Media wins integrated media mandate for Leeford Healthcare

WPP Media has been awarded the integrated media mandate for five strategic brands within Leeford Healthcare Limited’s consumer portfolio. The mandate spans across ATL, full funnel digital including e-commerce, q-commerce, performance marketing, and SEO, covering end-to-end strategy from digital commerce to consumer engagement.

WPP Media will take charge of planning and buying across key platforms, deploying data-led strategies to deliver scale, efficiency, and measurable impact.

Commenting on the win, Navin Khemka, President – Client Solutions, WPP Media, South Asia said, "Leeford Healthcare’s journey is deeply rooted in trusted healthcare while rapidly scaling into emerging categories like personal care and orthopedics. This mandate is more than just a media partnership; it is about shaping how a brand of scale and ambition connects with millions of consumers in an increasingly digital-first world. By bringing together data intelligence, commerce expertise, and creative storytelling, we will help build seamless consumer experiences across platforms and geographies. This win reaffirms our belief that the future of growth lies at the intersection of precision, performance, and purpose."