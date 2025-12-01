Revving up demand: Inside Maruti’s playbook for auto revival

As the auto market shifts back into high gear, Maruti Suzuki finds itself once again at the centre of the country’s consumer revival story. After two years of uneven demand and persistent pressure on the entry-level segment, the 2024 festive season delivered something the industry has been waiting for: broad-based momentum. From Tier-III towns to urban upgrade cycles, buyers have returned to the showroom with renewed confidence — and Maruti, with its distribution footprint and mainstream appeal, has been one of the biggest beneficiaries.

On Media Dialogues With Storyboard18, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer–Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, and Amin Lakhani, CEO, WPP Media India, decoded the forces shaping this comeback — from policy nudges and pricing strategy to the changing face of the Indian auto buyer.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:04 AM