2023 music genre ad volumes surge by 3 percent: TAM

2023 witnessed 3 percent growth in ad volumes within the music Genre compared to 2022. According to TAM reports, the music genre, which consistently constituted a share of ad volumes ranging from 11 percent to 13 percent over the past five years, showcased resilience.

In 2023, Tamil and Punjabi Music sub-genres maintained their positions in the top spots with Tamil securing an 18 share of ad volumes and Punjabi following closely with a 13 percent share. Joining the top ranks were Marathi, Telugu, and Kannada, rounding up the top five sub-genres. Together, these sub-genres accounted for a substantial 55 percent share of ad volumes.

The Food and Beverage (F&B) sector emerged as the leading contributor to ad volumes within the music genre, commanding a 26 percent share. The other top sectors advertising in music included household products, personal healthcare services, hair care, laundry, personal accessories, auto, and retail.

Moving on to the the top 10 categories, as per TAM reports, they collectively held a 42 percent share of ad volumes in 2023, with toilet soaps leading the list with a 55 percent increase in ad secondages. Eye makeup took the spotlight in terms of growth percentage, experiencing an astounding 8-fold growth compared to the previous year. Other significant shifts in the top 10 categories were with tea entering the list in 2023 with a 3 percent share of ad volumes. Five out of the top 10 categories belonged to the food and beverages sector, featuring chocolate, biscuit, soft drink, milk products, and tea.

In terms of leading advertisers, Reckitt Benckiser and HUL retained their first and second positions in 2023, commanding 24 percent and 21 percent shares of ad volumes, respectively. ITC emerged as the sole new entrant compared to the previous year.