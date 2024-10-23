            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • volkswagens-china-cmo-jochen-sengpiehl-deported-after-drug-allegations-amidst-market-challenges-45797

      Volkswagen's China CMO Jochen Sengpiehl deported after drug allegations amidst market challenges

      Volkswagen is currently conducting an internal review of the situation. This incident has occurred amidst Volkswagen's challenges in the Chinese market, where demand for its core passenger car brand has weakened.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 23, 2024 2:19 PM
      Volkswagen's China CMO Jochen Sengpiehl deported after drug allegations amidst market challenges
      In the third quarter, Volkswagen's deliveries to China, the world's largest car market, dropped by 15%, totaling 7,11,500 vehicles.

      Jochen Sengpiehl, Volkswagen's chief marketing officer and head of product strategy in China, has reportedly been deported back to Germany after being detained for about 10 days. According to the Financial Times, he allegedly tested positive for drugs following a holiday abroad.

      Volkswagen is currently conducting an internal review of the situation. This incident has occurred amidst Volkswagen's challenges in the Chinese market, where demand for its core passenger car brand has weakened.

      In the third quarter, Volkswagen's deliveries to China, the world's largest car market, dropped by 15%, totaling 7,11,500 vehicles.

      As per Financial Times, Germany's Federal Foreign Office confirmed that its embassy in Beijing provided consular assistance to Jochen Sengpiehl and maintained regular contact with him and his family, as well as local authorities.

      Who is Jochen Sengpiehl?

      Jochen Sengpiehl has had a diverse career in the automotive and marketing sectors. He started at Nissan in the 1990s and moved on to roles at BBDO and Daimler. He served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Volkswagen AG, had a brief stint at WPP, and founded his own company focused on automotive brand management.

      Sengpiehl was also the SVP/CMO at Hyundai Motor Europe before returning to Volkswagen in 2017 as global chief marketing officer, where he is known for the slogan 'Das Auto'. His tenure included a controversial moment in 2020 involving a racist ad for the Golf 8, which led to an apology and an internal investigation.

      Also Read: Tupperware scraps open-market auction plan; opts for $23.5 million sale to lenders In 2022, he became Volkswagen's China CMO, a vital market for the company, especially as BYD surpassed Volkswagen as the best-selling car brand in China in 2023.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 23, 2024 2:19 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      HUL separates its Ice Cream business; mode of separation to be decided by end of 2024

      HUL separates its Ice Cream business; mode of separation to be decided by end of 2024

      Brand Marketing

      TVS Motor profits surge 23% in Q2

      TVS Motor profits surge 23% in Q2

      How it Works

      58% Indian travellers prioritize cultural experiences: Report

      58% Indian travellers prioritize cultural experiences: Report

      How it Works

      Gaming destinations inspire 57% of Indian travellers: Skyscanner

      Gaming destinations inspire 57% of Indian travellers: Skyscanner

      Brand Marketing

      Upstox revs up trading with TBT Engine

      Upstox revs up trading with TBT Engine

      Brand Marketing

      Tupperware scraps open-market auction plan; opts for $23.5 million sale to lenders

      Tupperware scraps open-market auction plan; opts for $23.5 million sale to lenders

      Brand Marketing

      Reddit celebrates Diwali with community awards and avatars

      Reddit celebrates Diwali with community awards and avatars