Deepika Padukone-owned brand 82°E’s CMO, Keerthana Ramakrishnan quits

Keerthana Ramakrishnan, who led Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's brand 82°E as chief marketing officer, has moved on from the company.

Ramakrishnan said, "I am filled with gratitude for the opportunity that our Founder, Deepika Padukone, entrusted me with – to build this remarkable brand and an extraordinary team. It has been an honour to be part of this journey, not only in launching a premium self-care brand but in establishing Deepika Padukone as it's soul. We've successfully reflected her wonderful essence in our brand, creating a unique and deep connection with our consumers."

She added, "From assembling a stellar team to bringing our brand story to life, my time at 82°E has been filled with growth, learning, and memorable experiences. I am immensely proud of our achievements and deeply grateful for the amazing colleagues and external partners who made it all possible."

Ramakrishnan started her career in advertising at Mudra and went on to work across McCann and Nike.