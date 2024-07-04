Madison Media promotes Vinay Hegde to CEO – Investments

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has promoted Vinay Hegde as the Chief Executive Officer – Investments.

Hegde has over 25 years of experience and has been associated with Madison Media for almost 8 years as a Chief Buying Officer.

He has previously worked at Mindshare Fulcrum for over 10 years, where he handled buying for the Unilever business. He has also worked with Disney as Director, Revenue Strategy, in addition to having worked at Starcom, HTA and Percept.

Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, said “He (Hegde) has been a proven performer over the years, whose has leveraged his deep understanding of the media domain and buying analytics to deliver scaled advantage in Buying. As CEO Investments, I have no doubt that under his leadership Madison will deliver best-in-class returns on clients’ media investments.”

Vinay Hegde, CEO, Investments, shared, "It's a privilege to lead such a talented team and drive strategic investments that will propel our client’s business to a greater success in the media landscape.”