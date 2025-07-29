Daawat rice maker LT Foods' Q1 FY26 profit up 9%, revenue hits Rs 2,501 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
Daawat rice brand maker LT Foods' consolidated profit rose by 9% to Rs 168.5 crore year-on-year during the first quarter for the fiscal year 2026. In the previous fiscal, the company's Q1 profit stood at Rs 155.28 crore.
The revenue from operations increased by 20% to Rs 2,464 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 2,070 crore in Q1FY25, while the total expenses, including finance cost and employee benefit expenditure, climbed to Rs 2,278 crore--a 20.5% year-on-year rise (Rs 1,890 crore).
LT Foods' EBITDA grew by 17% to Rs 302 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.
Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & CEO, LT Foods, said that the Basmati and other specialty rice segment grew by 18% in Q1 FY26, and added that he would continue to invest in brands and expand the distribution in the upcoming quarters.
On the organic business of the company, Arora said LT Foods reported 32% growth in Q1, driven by increasing consumer preference for healthier and sustainable food choices.
"Our brand Royal now holds over 54% market share in the region, and with the full acquisition of Golden Star, we now proudly lead as the #1 Jasmine rice brand. Continental Europe too saw outstanding 57% growth, driven by the expansion in the UK and a growing affinity for our offerings," Arora mentioned.
LT Foods's organic arm, Nature Bio Foods Ltd launched a new facility in Maasvlakte, Rotterdam, in July.
According to the stock exchange filing, the company registered a 10% growth in India, while in the US, it posted a 32% rise.
"As we move ahead in FY’26, we remain focused on building for the future—strengthening our brands, expanding our reach, investing in digital capabilities, and defining the long-term strategy with leading knowledge partners and ensuring that every product that carries the LT Foods name delivers value, trust, and unmatched quality to consumers around the world" Arora added.