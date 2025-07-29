            
Consumer Affairs dept proposes 'Country of Origin' filter for e-commerce platforms

This move is aimed at helping users make more informed choices ahead of the festive shopping season. Currently, most platforms display the 'country of origin' only within the product description section.

By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2025 7:01 PM
A media report noted that while the introduction of this filter may pose technical challenges for e-commerce platforms—challenges that can likely be resolved—it could create an added compliance burden for companies that hold inventory. (Image Source: Unsplash)

The Department of Consumer Affairs has proposed that e-commerce platforms add a 'country of origin' filter to their websites and apps, aiming to help consumers make faster, more informed choices ahead of the festive shopping season. Currently, most platforms display the 'country of origin' only within the product description section.

The Department of Consumer Affairs held a virtual consultation with e-commerce platforms and industry stakeholders to explore amending the Legal Metrology Rules, paving the way for the introduction of such a filter. While there was broad consensus among the companies on the proposal, some flagged potential technical challenges—particularly concerning existing algorithms and mobile UI constraints.

A media report noted that while the introduction of this filter may pose technical challenges for e-commerce platforms—challenges that can likely be resolved—it could create an added compliance burden for companies that hold inventory.

An executive from one of the platforms noted that the Ministry expects the filter to be implemented before the onset of the festive season. Satish Meena, advisor at market research firm Datum Intelligence, pointed out that while the change could impact product visibility for some international brands, it is unlikely to pose a significant operational burden.


First Published on Jul 29, 2025 6:41 PM

