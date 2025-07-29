            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • decathlon-targets-3-billion-in-india-sourcing-by-2030-claims-to-create-3-lakh-new-jobs-77664

Decathlon targets $3 Billion in India sourcing by 2030; claims to create 3 lakh new jobs

Decathlon will scale local sourcing in India to $3 billion by 2030, boosting its “Make in India” push, creating 3 lakh jobs, and expanding its retail and production footprint nationwide.

By  Yukta RajJul 29, 2025 4:48 PM
Decathlon targets $3 Billion in India sourcing by 2030; claims to create 3 lakh new jobs
Products like cricket gear and yoga accessories are now fully conceptualized and produced in India, reflecting a focus on culturally relevant categories.

French sports retailer Decathlon has announced a major expansion of its production footprint in India, setting a target to increase local sourcing to $3 billion by 2030, up from current levels, as it celebrates 25 years of manufacturing in the country.

In press conference today in New Delhi, Decathlon India CEO Sankar Chatterjee emphasized that the company's local production capabilities have been pivotal to its rapid growth in the Indian market. “With over 70% of what we sell in India already made locally, and a goal to raise that to 90% by 2030, our journey is deeply rooted in India’s manufacturing strength,” he said.

The move cements India’s role as a central hub in Decathlon’s global operations and aligns with the government’s “Make in India” vision.

Fredric Merlevede, Head of Decathlon Production explained that India contributes 8% of Decathlon’s global sourcing. "The company aims to scale this up to 15% by the end of the decade, driven by product categories like footwear, fitness equipment and technical textiles."

Products like cricket gear and yoga accessories are now fully conceptualized and produced in India, reflecting a focus on culturally relevant categories.

Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities and plans to expand its footprint to over 90 cities by 2030. The company is also tapping into tier 3 and tier 4 cities through its wholesale and B2B network.

Decathlon’s long-term ambition is to establish India as one of its leading global manufacturing hubs, delivering value, innovation and scale. Merlevede noted, “India is not just important in scale, it is integral to our quality and innovation goals globally.”

Further, with the production expansion plan Decathlon is also working to create more than 3,00,000 new job opportunities in its direct and indirect workforce.


Tags
First Published on Jul 29, 2025 4:48 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Consumer Affairs dept proposes 'Country of Origin' filter for e-commerce platforms

Consumer Affairs dept proposes 'Country of Origin' filter for e-commerce platforms

Brand Marketing

CCI approves Renault’s acquisition of Nissan’s stake in Indian joint venture

CCI approves Renault’s acquisition of Nissan’s stake in Indian joint venture

Brand Marketing

NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against BluSmart

NCLT initiates insolvency proceedings against BluSmart

Brand Marketing

Daawat rice maker LT Foods' Q1 FY26 profit up 9%, revenue hits Rs 2,501 crore

Daawat rice maker LT Foods' Q1 FY26 profit up 9%, revenue hits Rs 2,501 crore

Brand Makers

Shantanu Deshpande slams ‘Saiyaara’ hype; says ‘falling in love with a brand or movie feels impossible now’

Shantanu Deshpande slams ‘Saiyaara’ hype; says ‘falling in love with a brand or movie feels impossible now’

Brand Makers

Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G’s first-ever Indian-origin global CEO, says growth begins with belief

Shailesh Jejurikar, P&G’s first-ever Indian-origin global CEO, says growth begins with belief

Brand Marketing

Asian Paints' profit declines by 6% in Q1 FY26 as marketing push weighs on margins

Asian Paints' profit declines by 6% in Q1 FY26 as marketing push weighs on margins