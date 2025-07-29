Decathlon targets $3 Billion in India sourcing by 2030; claims to create 3 lakh new jobs

ADVERTISEMENT
French sports retailer Decathlon has announced a major expansion of its production footprint in India, setting a target to increase local sourcing to $3 billion by 2030, up from current levels, as it celebrates 25 years of manufacturing in the country.
In press conference today in New Delhi, Decathlon India CEO Sankar Chatterjee emphasized that the company's local production capabilities have been pivotal to its rapid growth in the Indian market. “With over 70% of what we sell in India already made locally, and a goal to raise that to 90% by 2030, our journey is deeply rooted in India’s manufacturing strength,” he said.
The move cements India’s role as a central hub in Decathlon’s global operations and aligns with the government’s “Make in India” vision.
Fredric Merlevede, Head of Decathlon Production explained that India contributes 8% of Decathlon’s global sourcing. "The company aims to scale this up to 15% by the end of the decade, driven by product categories like footwear, fitness equipment and technical textiles."
Products like cricket gear and yoga accessories are now fully conceptualized and produced in India, reflecting a focus on culturally relevant categories.
Decathlon currently operates 132 stores across 55 cities and plans to expand its footprint to over 90 cities by 2030. The company is also tapping into tier 3 and tier 4 cities through its wholesale and B2B network.
Decathlon’s long-term ambition is to establish India as one of its leading global manufacturing hubs, delivering value, innovation and scale. Merlevede noted, “India is not just important in scale, it is integral to our quality and innovation goals globally.”
Further, with the production expansion plan Decathlon is also working to create more than 3,00,000 new job opportunities in its direct and indirect workforce.