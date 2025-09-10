Abhishek Bachchan moves Delhi HC to protect personality rights amid AI deepfake, misuse of image

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court to safeguard his personality rights and prevent unauthorised exploitation of his name, image, photographs, voice, and performances by websites, YouTube channels, and online marketplaces, Bar and Bench reported.
The plea was heard today by Justice Tejas Karia. The judge observed that specific URLs must be provided to direct platforms like Google, YouTube, Amazon, and Flipkart to take down content violating Bachchan's rights.
"We can ask Google to take down. You have to give URL specific to each other. If you can identify the problem, it can be easily done. This order cannot be granted otherwise," Justice Karia said during the brief hearing, as per reports.
Bachchan's counsel, advocate Pravin Anand, assured the court that the requested details would be provided later in the day. The matter has been passed over and will be taken up again in the afternoon session.
The petition comes after a similar plea filed by Bachchan's wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, earlier this week. Justice Karia had hinted yesterday at issuing protective orders for her as well, after noting misuse of her image and morphing of photos on digital platforms.
In his plea, Abhishek Bachchan highlighted that his persona was being misappropriated for commercial gain through unauthorized merchandise, wallpapers, videos, AI-generated deepfakes, and even fake autographs.
His counsel also flagged the circulation of sexually objectionable content and misleading items allegedly endorsed by him.
The actor has sought protection against copyright infringement, defamation, unfair competition, and dilution of his reputation. Defendants named in this case include YouTube channels, Etsy (Ireland), wallpaper websites, and merchandise sellers such as Bollywood Tea Shop.
The Delhi High Court is expected to take up the matter for further consideration later today, the report added.