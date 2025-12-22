Google News adds Listen tab with AI audio briefings on Android

The Audio Briefing feature is currently available on Android through version 5.146.x of the Google News app, with broader availability expected as the rollout progresses.

Google is rolling out a new audio-focused feature in its Google News app, aimed at users who prefer listening to headlines rather than reading them, according to a report by 9to5Google. The update introduces a dedicated Listen tab that allows users to consume daily news summaries in an audio format, offering a hands-free experience particularly suited for commutes and multitasking.

The feature, known as Google News Audio Briefing, was announced last week as part of a pilot programme and has now begun rolling out to Android users. As per the report, the Audio Briefing provides AI-generated summaries of the day’s top stories, packaged into a single audio segment.

The latest version of the Google News app includes a new Listen tab that appears alongside existing sections. When tapped, an audio player slides up from the bottom of the screen and follows Google’s Material 3 Expressive design language, featuring large playback buttons and simplified controls for ease of use.

While a story is playing, the headline is displayed at the top of the player, along with an option to open the full article. Users can also access related coverage through a Full Coverage section directly from the audio interface. The player can be minimised into a small bar at the bottom of the screen, allowing users to continue browsing other content within the app or switch between apps without interrupting playback.

According to the report, a typical Audio Briefing runs for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and covers multiple news stories. The format uses two AI-generated hosts who discuss headlines in a conversational style, making the briefing sound more dynamic and engaging.

The Audio Briefing feature is currently available on Android through version 5.146.x of the Google News app, with broader availability expected as the rollout progresses.

First Published on Dec 22, 2025 5:28 PM