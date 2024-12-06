            

Adani Wilmar names Shrikant Kanhere as the Deputy CEO

Shrikant Kanhere will assume this role in addition to his current profile as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

By  Storyboard18Dec 6, 2024 12:35 PM
Shrikant Kanhere will be mainly responsible for business development, investor relations and financial management while Sheth will continue to lead sourcing of raw materials, trading and manufacturing operations.

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), a food & FMCG company, appointed Shrikant Kanhere as the deputy chief executive officer (Dy. CEO) with immediate effect. Based in Ahmedabad, Kanhere will assume this role in addition to his current profile as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Kanhere, who joined AWL in 2013 as the CFO, brings over 25 years of experience spanning across consulting, manufacturing, services and the FMCG sector. Before his tenure at AWL, he was associated with Reliance Industries Limited and Vodafone Digilink Limited, further enriching his diverse professional background.

Following this appointment, Kanhere and Saumin Sheth, COO will work closely with MD & CEO Angshu Mallick to manage the overall operations of the company. Kanhere will be mainly responsible for business development, investor relations and financial management while Sheth will continue to lead sourcing of raw materials, trading and manufacturing operations.


Tags
First Published on Dec 6, 2024 12:35 PM

