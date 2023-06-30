AI isn’t a hype but a real revolution: Yannick Bolloré of Havas

Yannick Bolloré believes artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t a hype but a real revolution and a fantastic opportunity for the advertising industry.

Havas, a French multinational advertising and public relations company, has been implementing AI in creative agencies to make the team more efficient and effective.

Bolloré, who took over Havas 10 years ago, and has witnessed the company’s transformative process that includes innovation and putting digital at the core, says: “We, as a company, have changed. We have been the pioneer of integration, with 22,000 people operating in more than 100 countries. We believe we have the responsibility to make a difference in the world."

On AI taking jobs, he says: “In the 1830s, with the invention of photography, painters were not killed; it killed average painters. Similarly, AI might kill average creators but Havas can stand out with the best creative team.” “At the end of the day, i-domains, including IT, legal, finance and HR, will be revolutionised through AI,” he says.

On AI regulation, Bollore says: “Generally speaking, we are fans of regulation. Intellectual property and copyrights need to be respected. At the same time, it’s important for a European company to embrace innovation and technology to grasp and seize the opportunity.”

About the performance of Havas, Bolloré said: “Despite the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and supply-chain troubles, Havas’ revenue has grown more than 6-7 percent. There has been a change during COVID and brands and businesses have realised that investment in advertising will build more equity and business in the near future."

