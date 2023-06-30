comScore

Brand Makers

AI isn’t a hype but a real revolution: Yannick Bolloré of Havas

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and chief executive officer, Havas Group, talks to Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani at the Cannes Lions 2023, about the need for AI from a media maven’s perspective.

By  Storyboard18Jun 30, 2023 11:10 AM
AI isn’t a hype but a real revolution: Yannick Bolloré of Havas
Bolloré, who took over Havas 10 years ago has witnessed the company’s transformative process that includes innovation and putting digital at the core. (Image by @Havas via Twitter)

Yannick Bolloré believes artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t a hype but a real revolution and a fantastic opportunity for the advertising industry.

Havas, a French multinational advertising and public relations company, has been implementing AI in creative agencies to make the team more efficient and effective.

Bolloré, who took over Havas 10 years ago, and has witnessed the company’s transformative process that includes innovation and putting digital at the core, says: “We, as a company, have changed. We have been the pioneer of integration, with 22,000 people operating in more than 100 countries. We believe we have the responsibility to make a difference in the world."

On AI taking jobs, he says: “In the 1830s, with the invention of photography, painters were not killed; it killed average painters. Similarly, AI might kill average creators but Havas can stand out with the best creative team.” “At the end of the day, i-domains, including IT, legal, finance and HR, will be revolutionised through AI,” he says.

On AI regulation, Bollore says: “Generally speaking, we are fans of regulation. Intellectual property and copyrights need to be respected. At the same time, it’s important for a European company to embrace innovation and technology to grasp and seize the opportunity.”

About the performance of Havas, Bolloré said: “Despite the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation, and supply-chain troubles, Havas’ revenue has grown more than 6-7 percent. There has been a change during COVID and brands and businesses have realised that investment in advertising will build more equity and business in the near future."

Watch out for the full conversation on CNBC-TV18.

(Complied by Indrani Bose)


Tags
First Published on Jun 30, 2023 10:36 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

Brand Makers

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Brand Makers

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

Brand Makers

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

Brand Makers

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi hires Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi hires Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

Brand Makers

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Brand Makers

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Microsoft, L'Oréal, Carat, Nykaa, Mastercard and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Microsoft, L'Oréal, Carat, Nykaa, Mastercard and more