Amazon India's Anirban Roy to join Swiggy Instamart as vice president

Anirban Roy, who led Amazon India as performance marketing head, will be joining Swiggy Instamart as vice president. He will be stepping into the shoes of Sidharth Satpathy.
In a LinkedIn post he mentioned, "After 7.5 wonderful years at Amazon, I am moving on to a new adventure. I have had the privilege to have a front row seat to the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape and feel proud to have played a small yet integral part in Amazon’s India journey."
Roy started his career at Infosys and worked with companies like ITC and PepsiCo.