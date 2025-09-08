Amitabh Kant joins HCLTech Board as Independent Director

ADVERTISEMENT
IT services major HCL Technologies (HCLTech) on Monday announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant as an Independent Director, effective September 8, 2025.
The five-year appointment was cleared by the Board following a recommendation from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the company said in a statutory filing.
Welcoming Kant to the board, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson of HCLTech, said: "We are delighted to have Amitabh Kant join the Board."
Kant, widely regarded as a governance reformer and public policy innovator, most recently served as India's G20 Sherpa (2022-2023).
His leadership during India's G20 Presidency culminated in the adoption of the historic New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, which secured global consensus on issues such as economic growth, digital public infrastructure, climate finance reforms, and technology cooperation.
Prior to this, Kant was CEO of NITI Aayog, where he spearheaded transformative initiatives including the Aspirational Districts Program, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business reforms.
His tenure also saw the advancement of Make in India, the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and key industrial and tourism initiatives such as the Incredible India and God's Own Country campaigns.