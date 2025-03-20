Bajaj Auto re-appoints Rajiv Bajaj as MD & CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
On March 18, the board of directors at automobile company Bajaj Auto approved the re-appointment of Rajivnayan Rahulkumar Bajaj aka as Rajiv Bajaj as managing director and chief executive officer for a period of five consecutive years with effect from 1 April 2025 up to March 31, 2030, stated in an exchange filing.
The board of directors also approved the second term for Abhinav Bindra as non-executive independent director for five consecutive years with effect from 20 May 2025.
He joined Bajaj Auto Ltd in 1990 and has since then worked in the areas of manufacturing and supply chain (1990 - 1995), R&D and engineering (1995 - 2000) and marketing and sales (2000 - 2005) and has been its managing director since April 2005.
Under his leadership, in December 2024, Bajaj Auto was recognised as the “Outstanding Company of the year” at India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) - 2024 by CNBC-TV18 India, further added the exchange filing.
Bajaj graduated in mechanical engineering from College of Engineering Pune (COEP) in 1988, and then completed his masters in manufacturing systems engineering from the University of Warwick in 1991.