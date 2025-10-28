Uber for Business appoints Rituraj Chaturmohta as senior country manager for India-South Asia

ADVERTISEMENT
Uber for Business, the enterprise division of ride-hailing giant Uber, has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta as the Senior Country Manager for India and South Asia. In his new role, Chaturmohta will lead the company’s growth strategy in the region, focusing on deepening partnerships with enterprises, enhancing mobility solutions, and driving innovation across the corporate travel and employee transportation sectors.
Before joining Uber, Chaturmohta served as Head of Sales and Business Development at Airbnb, where he oversaw operations across India and Southeast Asia. He also brings entrepreneurial experience from the hyperlocal delivery space.
“We are delighted to have Rituraj join our leadership team to drive Uber for Business’ growth and partnerships in India and South Asia. His experience in building and scaling platform businesses, combined with his understanding of the Indian market, will be instrumental in strengthening our enterprise offering,” said Eric Lee, Regional General Manager and Head of Uber for Business - APAC.
Commenting on his appointment, Chaturmohta said, “My focus is to deepen Uber’s relationships with business clients, build tailored mobility solutions that deliver measurable ROI, and make Uber for Business a growth partner for every company operating in this region.”
Since launching in 2014, Uber for Business has scaled its presence to over 70 countries and 10,000 cities globally.
About Rituraj Chaturmohta
According to his LinkedIn profile, Chaturmohta began his career with leading Indian IT companies including Infosys, Wipro Technologies, and TCS. He later ventured into entrepreneurship, co-founding AptionZ Foods Pvt Ltd, an “online-only” restaurant model. He also led business development initiatives at PepperTap, introducing B2B and concierge services for premium customers.
In 2017, he joined Airbnb for Work as India Head and was elevated to Head of Sales and Business Development – India & Southeast Asia in 2023. He announced his exit from Airbnb in 2025 after nearly a decade with the company.