Sudeep Subash appointed as CEO of Big Bang Social

Sudeep Subash will also continue in his role as chief revenue officer of Collective Artists Network.

By  Storyboard18Mar 3, 2025 1:42 PM
Collective Artists Network has announced the appointment of Sudeep Subash as the new CEO of Big Bang Social, the company’s creator economy platform. Subash will also continue in his role as chief revenue officer of Collective Artists Network.

Subash will steer Collective Artists Network’s Big Bang Social into its next phase of growth.

“I’ve known few leaders in my life that have been as invested in their teams as Sudeep,” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network.

He stated, “His ability to scale businesses, drive innovation, and foster a culture of collaboration makes him the perfect leader to take Big Bang Social to new heights. As brands and advertisers continue to seek impactful collaborations with creators, his vision will be instrumental in expanding our influence and unlocking new opportunities in the creator economy.”

Subash said, “I am excited to take on this new challenge and further build on the incredible foundation of Big Bang Social. We are at a pivotal moment where content, culture, and commerce are converging like never before. I look forward to working with our teams, creators, and brand partners to drive meaningful growth and shape the future of this dynamic ecosystem.”


First Published on Mar 3, 2025 1:42 PM

