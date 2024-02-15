comScore

Brand Makers

Broadcom’s Hock Tan to join Meta’s board of directors

Hock Tan is the president and chief executive officer of Broadcom, a semiconductor manufacturing company.

By  Storyboard18Feb 15, 2024 2:15 PM
Broadcom’s Hock Tan to join Meta’s board of directors
Hock Tan began his career at Hume Industries as managing director. He went on to work across Pacven Investment, Commodore International, Integrated Circuit Systems, Integrated Device Technology and Avago Technologies.

Hock Tan, who currently serves as president and chief executive officer, Broadcom, is all set to join the board of technology company Meta as one of its directors. John Arnold, former Enron executive, is also going to follow suit.

The board consists of Peggy Alford, former executive vice president, PayPal, Marc Andreessen, venture capitalist, Drew Houston, chief executive officer, Dropbox, Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash and Robert M. Kimmitt, former US deputy secretary of the treasury.

Tan began his career at Hume Industries as managing director. He went on to work across Pacven Investment, Commodore International, Integrated Circuit Systems, Integrated Device Technology and Avago Technologies.


Tags
First Published on Feb 15, 2024 2:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros reviewing CEO candidates for new streaming venture

ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros reviewing CEO candidates for new streaming venture

Brand Makers

Ipsos India expands the leadership team

Ipsos India expands the leadership team

Brand Makers

McCann Worldgroup elevates Souvik Datta as creative head - West and North

McCann Worldgroup elevates Souvik Datta as creative head - West and North

Brand Makers

CARS24 elevates Arpit Srivastava as head of brand

CARS24 elevates Arpit Srivastava as head of brand

Brand Makers

Sneha Iyer of 22feet Tribal Worldwide quits: Exclusive

Sneha Iyer of 22feet Tribal Worldwide quits: Exclusive

Brand Makers

iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

iCubesWire appoints Nivedita Dwivedi to lead business development across West and South India

Brand Makers

Indifi Technologies appoints Jasmeet Arora as chief growth officer

Indifi Technologies appoints Jasmeet Arora as chief growth officer
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!