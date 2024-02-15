Broadcom’s Hock Tan to join Meta’s board of directors

Hock Tan, who currently serves as president and chief executive officer, Broadcom, is all set to join the board of technology company Meta as one of its directors. John Arnold, former Enron executive, is also going to follow suit.
The board consists of Peggy Alford, former executive vice president, PayPal, Marc Andreessen, venture capitalist, Drew Houston, chief executive officer, Dropbox, Tony Xu, CEO, DoorDash and Robert M. Kimmitt, former US deputy secretary of the treasury.
Tan began his career at Hume Industries as managing director. He went on to work across Pacven Investment, Commodore International, Integrated Circuit Systems, Integrated Device Technology and Avago Technologies.