Britannia Industries appoints Rakshit Hargave as CEO and Executive Director

Britannia Industries has named Rakshit Hargave as its new Chief Executive Officer and additional Whole-time Director, for a five-year term effective December 15, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.
Hargave previously served as CEO of Birla Opus, the paints venture of the Aditya Birla Group, where he played a key role in its start-up and scale-up phase. Since joining in November 2021, he helped build a high-performing team, establish six integrated manufacturing facilities, and expand nationwide distribution and supply chain networks.
His successor at Birla Opus will be announced in due course, as per the exchange filing. In the interim, Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director of the company, will directly oversee the paints business.
A veteran of the consumer goods industry, Hargave has held senior roles at Beiersdorf (NIVEA), where he led operations across ASEAN and ANZ, and earlier headed Africa operations and served as Managing Director of NIVEA India.
He has also worked with Hindustan Unilever, Kimberly-Clark Lever, Lakme Lever, and Jubilant FoodWorks, where he helped launch the iconic Domino’s 30-minute delivery model.
Hargave began his career at Tata Motors before joining Nestlé India. He holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi University, and a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT (BHU) Varanasi.
