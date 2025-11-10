OLX India appoints Apoorv Pandey as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Apoorv Pandey, who previously led Zepto as Senior Vice President – Strategy, has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer of OLX India.
Pandey began his career as a strategy consultant before co-founding CodeRang. He later joined the OLX Group as Lead – Growth Marketing and Customer Lifecycle Management, where he was subsequently elevated to lead Brand, Strategy, and Growth. In this role, he helped strengthen OLX India Classifieds’ leadership position and built OLX People into a strong brand by translating consumer and business insights into impactful brand and communication strategies.
He spearheaded large-scale TV and digital campaigns to drive top-of-mind awareness and deepen market penetration.
Pandey later joined Zomato as AVP – User Growth & Marketing, where he was responsible for growing Zomato’s market share and category while accelerating profitability. He delivered measurable business outcomes across user acquisition, retention, and GMV, leveraging marketing (performance, brand, CLM), pricing strategies, consumer insights, and product-led initiatives.
