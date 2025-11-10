WPP's Kalyan Undinty joins Mars Petcare as Business Head - Organised Trade

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalyan Undinty, who previously served as Senior Vice President – E-commerce at WPP, has been appointed by Mars Petcare as Business Head – Organised Trade (E-com | MT | SS).
In a note, Undinty shared, “As I wrap up my incredible journey at WPP, I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all the inspiring leaders, mentors, and colleagues who made this chapter so special. Your guidance, collaboration, and constant encouragement have shaped not just my professional growth but also the person I’ve become. A huge shoutout to my amazing team and clients — it’s been a privilege to learn, create, and laugh alongside you.”
Undinty began his career with Bharat Petroleum Corporation before moving to ITC Limited. He later joined Reckitt, where he rose to the position of Global E-commerce Director.
He brings extensive experience in leading large, diverse markets across LATAM, Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, and ASEAN. He was also a key architect in designing the operating model that drove initiatives tailored to each geography, fostering cross-market collaboration to accelerate growth.