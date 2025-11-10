Nippon Paint India appoints Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
The NIPSEA Group, a subsidiary of Japan’s Nippon Paint Holdings, has appointed Sharad Malhotra as Managing Director of Nippon Paint India, effective December 1, 2025. Malhotra currently serves as Senior Vice President.
He will succeed Jon Tan and report to Wee Siew Kim, Group CEO of the NIPSEA Group.
Malhotra has been associated with Nippon Paint for over 15 years, playing a key role in building the company’s automotive refinish, wood coatings, and light industrial coatings businesses in India. He also serves as a Director on the Board and has been actively involved in the company’s expansion into paint protection films and other emerging categories.
He began his career with Sumitomo Corporation as a Manager, later joining ICI India as Business Manager, Auto Paints, followed by AkzoNobel Car Refinishes as Trade Development Manager, Asia. Before his current appointment, he led Nippon Paint India’s automotive and wood coatings division as President.