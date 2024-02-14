comScore

Meta's Priya Rege Jaggi moves on; joins McDonald's as associate director of marketing

At Meta, she was responsible for marketing and brand development for Instagram and product marketing to accelerate brand adoption and growth on Facebook.

In 2018, Rege Jaggi founded her own venture, Vantage Designs, an e-commerce platform for bags.

Priya Rege Jaggi, now ex-head of consumer marketing - Instagram and Facebook, has moved on from Meta. She has joined McDonald’s as associate director of marketing.

In her career, she has worked with large as well as small brands and startups in various industries including Facebook, Instagram, Cipla, Immunoboosters, Clean & Clear, Neutrogena, Stayfree and Listerine.


